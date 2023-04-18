In recent action on April 13, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Solorio on April 12 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.