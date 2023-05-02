Chicago Rickover Naval lit up the scoreboard on May 2 to propel past Chicago Farragut for a 13-1 victory at Chicago Farragut Academy on May 2 in Illinois baseball action

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago Intrinsic and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Intrinsic on April 20 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy.

