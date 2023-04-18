A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chicago Rauner shutout Chicago Mansueto 10-0 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 18.
In recent action on April 12, Chicago Mansueto faced off against Chicago Noble Street and Chicago Rauner took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on April 12 at Chicago Hansberry Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.