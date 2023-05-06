Chicago Rauner's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Noble Street 23-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 6.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Noble Street faced off against Chicago Noble and Chicago Rauner took on Chicago Rowe-Clark on April 29 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.