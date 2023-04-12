Chicago Rauner's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Hansberry Prep 17-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 12.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Harvey Thornton Township and Chicago Rauner took on Chicago Kennedy on April 3 at Chicago Rauner College Prep.
