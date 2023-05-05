Chicago Prosser built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 12-1 win over Chicago Rauner at Chicago Rauner College Prep on May 5 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago Rauner faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Westinghouse on April 27 at Chicago Prosser Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.