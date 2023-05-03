Chicago Prosser showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Disney II squad for a 14-13 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Disney II faced off against Chicago Northside and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Westinghouse on April 27 at Chicago Prosser Academy.
