No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Prosser as it controlled Chicago Clemente's offense 11-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Illinois high school baseball action on April 18.

In recent action on April 3, Chicago Clemente faced off against Skokie Niles North and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Steinmetz on April 13 at Chicago Steinmetz High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.