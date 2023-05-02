Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Pritzker did just enough to beat Chicago Golder 11-9 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Golder faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Pritzker took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on April 22 at Chicago Pritzker College Prep.
