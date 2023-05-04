Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Perspectives Charter put away Chicago Dyett 18-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 4.

In recent action on April 27, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Perspectives Charter took on Chicago Carver on April 29 at Chicago Perspectives Charter High School.

