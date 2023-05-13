Chicago Payton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Simeon during a 11-5 beating in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 9, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Payton took on Winnetka North Shore on May 6 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.