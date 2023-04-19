Chicago Payton turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 6-2 win over Chicago Whitney Young during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Payton took on Lombard Montini on April 15 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
