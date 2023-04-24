Chicago Ogden finally found a way to top Chicago Lincoln Park 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 20, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Ogden took on Chicago Simeon on April 18 at Chicago Ogden International School.
