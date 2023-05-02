Chicago Northside's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Steinmetz 16-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Northside took on Chicago Westinghouse on April 28 at Chicago Westinghouse.
