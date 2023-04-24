Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Northside did exactly that with a 13-3 win against Chicago Disney II in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 11, Chicago Northside faced off against Chicago Disney II and Chicago Northside took on Niles Northridge Prep on April 15 at Niles Northridge Prep High School.

