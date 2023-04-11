It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Disney II to claim this one, and Chicago Northside College wouldn't allow that in a 16-3 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 3, Chicago Disney II faced off against Chicago Intrinsic.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.