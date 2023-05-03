Chicago Mt. Carmel painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Lombard Montini's pitching for a 11-1 win on May 3 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 29, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago DePaul and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Burbank St Laurence on April 29 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.