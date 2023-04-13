Chicago Mt. Carmel's defense kept Chicago Ogden under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 7-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 6, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on April 6 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
