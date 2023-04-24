Chicago Mt. Carmel had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago St. Rita 11-8 in Illinois high school baseball on April 24.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Wilmette Loyola on April 18 at Wilmette Loyola Academy.
