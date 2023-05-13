Chicago Marist had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Brother Rice 10-6 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 13.

In recent action on May 6, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist took on Tinley Park Andrew on May 9 at Tinley Park Andrew High School.

