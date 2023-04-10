Chicago Marist surfed the tension to ride to a 12-10 win over Joliet Catholic in Illinois high school baseball on April 10.

In recent action on April 6, Joliet Catholic faced off against Coal City and Chicago Marist took on Plainfield North on March 30 at Plainfield North High School.

