No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Chicago Little Village followed in snuffing Chicago King's offense 15-0 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 22.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Englewood STEM on April 10 at Chicago Englewood STEM High School.
