Chicago Lindblom gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago G. Washington 12-1 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 4.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Kenwood on April 28 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.