Chicago Lincoln Park derailed Chicago Jones' hopes after a 9-8 verdict at Chicago Jones College Prep on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Amundsen on April 28 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.