Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Lincoln Park spurred past Chicago Amundsen 7-4 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Ogden on April 21 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.

