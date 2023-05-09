Yes, Chicago Leo looked relaxed while edging Lombard Montini, but no autographs please after its 5-4 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 9.
In recent action on May 4, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Leo took on Chicago DePaul on May 4 at Chicago Leo High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.