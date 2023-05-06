Chicago Latin scored early and often to roll over Elmhurst Timothy Christian 15-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 6.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Latin faced off against Winnetka North Shore.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.