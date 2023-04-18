Chicago Latin delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Morgan Park Academy and flew away with a 17-2 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 12, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Elgin Academy and Chicago Latin took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on April 6 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.