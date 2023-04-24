Chicago Lane Tech recorded a big victory over Chicago Whitney Young 6-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 24.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 20 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.