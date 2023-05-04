Chicago Lane Tech's defense kept Chicago Ogden under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 11-0 decision during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 29, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Payton on April 28 at Chicago Payton College Prep.

