Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Lincoln Park as it was blanked 13-0 by Chicago Lane Tech in Illinois high school baseball on April 19.

In recent action on April 15, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 14 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

