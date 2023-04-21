Chicago Lane Tech ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Whitney Young 16-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 14 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.