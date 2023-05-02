Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Lake View's performance in an 8-1 destruction of Chicago Disney II in Illinois high school baseball action on May 2.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Disney II faced off against Chicago Northside and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Clemente on April 26 at Chicago Clemente Academy.
