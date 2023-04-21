Chicago Lake View didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Prosser 9-7 in Illinois high school baseball on April 21.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Westinghouse on April 14 at Chicago Westinghouse.
