Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Kenwood prevailed over Chicago Amundsen 6-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Kenwood took on Homewood-Flossmoor on May 6 at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.