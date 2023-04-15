With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Kenwood nosed past Chicago Ogden 6-4 on April 15 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 10, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Kenwood took on South Holland Thornwood on April 11 at South Holland Thornwood High School.

