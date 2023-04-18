Chicago Kenwood knocked off Chicago Lane Tech 9-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Kenwood took on South Holland Thornwood on April 11 at South Holland Thornwood High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.