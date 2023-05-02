Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Kenwood wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Jones 6-4 at Chicago Jones College Prep High on May 2 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Lindblom on April 28 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.
