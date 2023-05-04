In recent action on April 28, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Kenwood took on La Grange Park Nazareth on April 29 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.