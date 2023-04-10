An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Kennedy turned out the lights on Chicago Hubbard 15-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Rauner on April 3 at Chicago Rauner College Prep.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.