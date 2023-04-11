Chicago Kennedy offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago UIC College Prep during this 16-4 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 3, Chicago UIC College Prep faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Rauner on April 3 at Chicago Rauner College Prep.
