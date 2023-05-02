It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Chicago Kennedy's 16-0 blanking of Chicago Juarez for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 2.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Curie on April 24 at Chicago Curie High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.