Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Kennedy as it shut out Chicago Curie 8-0 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 14, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Holy Trinity on April 12 at Chicago Kennedy High School.

