Chicago Kelvyn Park trucked Chicago ASPIRA B&F on the road to a 12-8 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 22.
Recently on April 15, Chicago ASPIRA B&F squared off with Chicago Marine in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.