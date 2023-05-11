Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Chicago Kelly stopped Chicago Mansueto to the tune of a 15-0 shutout at Chicago Mansueto High on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 6, Chicago Mansueto faced off against Chicago Noble and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Horizon Science on May 2 at Chicago Kelly High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.