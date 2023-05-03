In recent action on April 28, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Jones took on Chicago G. Washington on April 28 at Chicago George Washington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.