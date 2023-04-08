Chicago Jones offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Elmhurst IC Catholic during this 11-3 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 8.
Recently on April 3, Chicago Jones squared off with Chicago Von Steuben in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.