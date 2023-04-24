Chicago Jones' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Solorio during a 6-1 blowout on April 24 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 14, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Brooks on April 18 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

