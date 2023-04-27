It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Jones had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Brooks 7-6 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 27.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Jones on April 18 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.