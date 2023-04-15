Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Jones wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago St. Patrick 2-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 11, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Simeon on April 10 at Chicago Simeon Academy.
